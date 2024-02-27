Vocabulary Made Easy series: Step up your word game to climb the career ladder

The role of communication skills and impressive vocabulary skills in an individual's professional life cannot be taken for granted. Often people do not feel the need to enhance these skills to climb up the career ladder. The role of communication skills and impressive vocabulary skills in an individual's professional life cannot be taken for granted.(Pixabay)

Other than for professional purposes, vocabulary is much needed for students to crack competitive exams. Most of the exams now have a verbal section, making it important for students to step up their game concerning their word power.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Obfuscate (Verb)

Meaning: make obscure, unclear, or unintelligible

Example: The new rule is more likely to obfuscate people than enlighten them

Obtuse (Adjective)

Meaning: annoyingly insensitive or slow to understand

Example: Some of the lyrics are a bit obtuse

Objurgate (Verb)

Meaning: rebuke severely; scold

Example: The old man objurgated his son

Obligation (Noun)

Meaning: an act or course of action to which a person is morally or legally bound; a duty or commitment

Example: Employers are under an obligation to provide staff with appropriate protective equipment

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

This is because real life is under no ___________________ to be convincing. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Obligation, Objurgate) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Obtuse? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Obfuscate?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)