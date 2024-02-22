Vocabulary Made Easy series: Scoring in verbal sections is not a herculean task anymore

With competitive exams around the corner, students might be busy preparing and revising everything they can so that they can score better and get good ranks. The verbal sections are often ignored by the candidates attempting competitive exams as they feel it is easy to score.(PTI Photo)

The verbal sections are often ignored by the candidates attempting competitive exams as they feel it is easy to score and could use the time to prepare much important topics.

Scoring in verbal sections is important to not just get better ranks but also qualify for competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, Bank Jobs, etc. Hence, candidates should make sure they improve their vocabulary and word skills to score better.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Oaf (Noun)

Meaning: A man who is rough or clumsy and unintelligent

Example: "But clearly the lumbering oaf thinks they're all trying it on

Obeisance (Noun)

Meaning: Deferential respect

Example: I make obeisance for you every day before the gods of this place

Obesity (Noun)

Meaning: The state or condition of being very fat or overweight

Example: Rapidly increasing rates of obesity have disguised relatively small changes in weight.

Obdurate (Adjective)

Meaning: stubbornly refusing to change one's opinion or course of action

Example: I argued this point with him, but he was obdurate

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

In favouring the _________________ option, United cramped Celtic for room and impressively limited their effectiveness. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Obdurate, Obesity) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Obeisance? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Oaf?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)