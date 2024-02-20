Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to climb up the career ladder

Improving your vocabulary and word power is not just beneficial for competitive exams, but also helps in improving one's communication skills. This is useful for candidates to climb up their professional careers. In competitive exams, candidates need to hone their word skills to score better and get better ranks.(Shutterstock)

In competitive exams, candidates need to hone their word skills to score better and get better ranks. In some exams like CAT, verbal section marks are important to qualify for the exam. In such cases, one cannot risks by not preparing for the verbal sections.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Pugnacious (Adjective)

Meaning: eager or quick to argue, quarrel, or fight

Example: His public statements became increasingly pugnacious

Prudent (Adjective)

Meaning: acting with or showing care and thought for the future

Example: The prudent investments she had made supported her in retirement

Propitiate (Verb)

Meaning: win or regain the favour of (a god, spirit, or person) by doing something that pleases them

Example: The pagans thought it was important to propitiate the gods with sacrifices

Profundity (Noun)

Meaning: great depth of insight or knowledge

Example: The profundity of her misery

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Novelty is not synonymous with depth and ________________ of insight. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Profundity, Propitiate) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Prudent? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Pugnacious?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)