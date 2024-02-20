 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to climb up the career ladder | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to climb up the career ladder

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to climb up the career ladder

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Improving your vocabulary and word power is not just beneficial for competitive exams, but also helps in improving one's communication skills.

Improving your vocabulary and word power is not just beneficial for competitive exams, but also helps in improving one's communication skills. This is useful for candidates to climb up their professional careers.

In competitive exams, candidates need to hone their word skills to score better and get better ranks.(Shutterstock)
In competitive exams, candidates need to hone their word skills to score better and get better ranks.(Shutterstock)

In competitive exams, candidates need to hone their word skills to score better and get better ranks. In some exams like CAT, verbal section marks are important to qualify for the exam. In such cases, one cannot risks by not preparing for the verbal sections.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Pugnacious (Adjective)

Meaning: eager or quick to argue, quarrel, or fight

Example: His public statements became increasingly pugnacious

Prudent (Adjective)

Meaning: acting with or showing care and thought for the future

Example: The prudent investments she had made supported her in retirement

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Steering through competitive exams without hassles

Propitiate (Verb)

Meaning: win or regain the favour of (a god, spirit, or person) by doing something that pleases them

Example: The pagans thought it was important to propitiate the gods with sacrifices

Profundity (Noun)

Meaning: great depth of insight or knowledge

Example: The profundity of her misery

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Novelty is not synonymous with depth and ________________ of insight. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Profundity, Propitiate)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Prudent?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Pugnacious?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Scoring well in verbal sections is now simple

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On