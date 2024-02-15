Vocabulary Made Easy series: Steering through competitive exams without hassles
Improving your word skills is not just beneficial for the exam but also helps in steering through the career ladder with effective communication skills.
Candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, SBI, TOEFL etc cannot afford to not prepare for the verbal section which is common in most of the exams now.
Honing your vocabulary/work skills is not a herculean task. With constant hard work and solving mock tests, one can make sure they are prepared to face verbal questions.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Placate (Verb)
Meaning: make (someone) less angry or hostile
Example: He has tried to placate his critics within the party
Plaintive (Adjective)
Meaning: sounding sad and mournful
Example: She writes plaintive songs of love and heartbreak
Plethora (Noun)
Meaning: a large or excessive amount of something
Example: Allen won a plethora of medals during his illustrious career
Plod (Verb)
Meaning: walk doggedly and slowly with heavy steps
Example: Then it was a dire plod back along Rainhill Road, through Nutgrove then home
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- They were content to __________ on with tedious tasks. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Plod, Plethora)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Plaintive?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Placate?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)