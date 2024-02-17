 Vocabulary Made Easy series: Scoring well in verbal sections is now simple | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Scoring well in verbal sections is now simple

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 17, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Improving your vocabulary/word power is not a tough task. If you work dedicatedly and attempt the mock tests properly you can score well in the verbal sections.

Are you worried about attempting the verbal sections in competitive exams? Do you worry that you might not be able to score well in the verbal sections which might bring your affect your results?

Here's another way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Plummet (Verb)

Meaning: fall or drop straight down at high speed

Example: The bird has a circular display flight followed by an earthward plummet

Ponder (Verb)

Meaning: think about (something) carefully

Example: He seemed to ponder for a moment

Precipice (Noun)

Meaning: a very steep rock face or cliff, especially a tall one

Example: We swerved toward the edge of the precipice

Preclude (Verb)

Meaning: prevent from happening; make impossible

Example: His difficulties preclude him from leading a normal life

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. To______________ any misunderstanding, can we have that in writing? Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Preclude, Precipice)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Ponder?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Plummet?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

