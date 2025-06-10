New Covid-19 clusters in urban India raise alarms: Doctor reveals 7 categories of people at higher coronavirus risk

While the masks may be off and travel plans thriving amid summer break, Covid-19 is quietly reminding us that it hasn’t vanished. As of Tuesday morning, India reported 6,815 active Covid-19 cases, with 324 fresh cases in just the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A new Covid-19 wave is creeping up in Asia: Here’s what India needs to know NOW!(Image by Pixabay)

Although these numbers are far from the alarming peaks of earlier waves, they hint at a subtle resurgence that deserves attention, not panic. Among the newly reported cases, three Covid-related deaths were recorded: one each from Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand.

Is Covid-19 spreading in India?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preeti Kabra shared, “As of now, India is not witnessing a significant surge but sporadic cases are emerging across states and localised clusters especially in urban population are being monitored. One of the challenges is that many people with mild symptoms are not testing, so true case numbers may be underreported.”

She added, “What’s encouraging, however, is that hospitalisation and death rates remain low a sign that vaccinations and past exposures continue to provide some level of protection.”

Who is at higher risk?

From a clinical standpoint, Dr Preeti Kabra asserted that the following groups must exercise extra caution:

Elderly individuals (especially 60+)

Pregnant women

Those with uncontrolled diabetes, heart or kidney disease

People undergoing chemotherapy or organ transplants

Individuals with chronic lung disease (like COPD or asthma)

Obese individuals (BMI > 30)

People with Down syndrome or other neurodevelopmental disorders

These individuals are more likely to develop complications like pneumonia, clotting disorders, or long Covid, even if the current strains appear milder.

What about vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people?

Dr Preeti Kabra answered, “Vaccination especially when up to date with boosters still offers strong protection against severe disease and death. That said, breakthrough infections are common due to waning antibodies, but these cases are often milder and resolve faster.”

Vaccinated individuals may still get infected, but tend to recover at home with minimal symptoms. Dr Preeti Kabra cautioned, “However, they can still transmit the virus. Unvaccinated individuals are at greater risk of complications and longer illness durations. The absence of immunity also makes them more vulnerable to newer variants.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.