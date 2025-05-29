For word game lovers, a brand new day starts with a fresh new Wordle. The widely-played word game has one question for its players each day - can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? To solve today’s puzzle, let us start the journey that gets more intriguing with each day. Wordle hints and answer today: Crack puzzle #1440 in minutes(REUTERS)

You may or may not be able to find today’s answer, but that’s okay. Here’s our promise: the journey into trying to solve the puzzle will be memorable. After all, despite victories and failures, every voyage is one to remember for its experiences. Are you all set?

Wordle today: Hints for May 29, 2025

A subtle hint for the Wordle answer for today: to cancel. Today’s word does not have any recurring letters. The word starts with the letter Q.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimize the page and give it a try. But if you wish to get to the answer directly, here it is.

Wordle today: Answer for May 29, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word and here it is – the Wordle 1440 answer for May 29, 2025, is ‘QUASH.’ Don’t feel low if you were unable to solve today's Wordle. Tomorrow is a new day, and you will surely be able to crack it.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. The game quickly became the favourite among word lovers. Thousands of players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle each day, which has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colors indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.