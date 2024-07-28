NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for July 28, 2024

Connections is a unique and fun game introduced by the New York Times and has gained an audience of its own with its unique challenge of finding “common threads between words.” This is a daily puzzle which resembles the formats of Wordle, Word Games and many more and presents a new set of challenges to the players every day. While it may seem difficult to solve, it's not impossible as we have gathered all the possible help including hints, tips, and strategies for you to tackle today's challenge. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

These tips and hints will help you to master the game within no time. And if you are impatient to know the solution to today's puzzle already, you can skip to the end of this page for answers.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game developed by Wyna Liu, an associate puzzle editor at The New York Times. It quickly gained popularity and became a social media sensation with its quirky word challenges. The game is accessible on both web browsers and mobile devices to provide access of the same to a wider audience.

How to Play NYT Connections?

To play Connections, players are given 16 words and must sort them into four categories, each with four words that share a common link. The categories can cover various topics, such as book titles, software, country names, and more. While multiple words might seem to fit together, there is only one correct way to group each set. Players can rearrange and shuffle the board in Connections to help identify connections more easily. Each group is color-coded to indicate difficulty, with yellow being the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple.

NYT Connections Hints for July 28

Yellow: Booksmith

Green: Feline patterns

Blue: Nervous

Purple: Ambiguous words

if these hints have got your brain juices flowing then minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: PARTS OF A BOOK

Green: CAT COAT PATTERNS

Blue: NERVOUSNESS, IN THE SINGULAR

Purple: STARTING WITH VEGETABLES

And the next arrival is, solutions to today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for July 28

PARTS OF A BOOK: COVER, JACKET, PAGE, SPINE

CAT COAT PATTERNS: CALICO, TABBY, TORTOISESHELL, TUXEDO

NERVOUSNESS, IN THE SINGULAR: BUTTERFLY, JITTER, NERVE, WILLY

STARTING WITH VEGETABLES: BEETHOVEN, CORNUCOPIA, KALEIDOSCOPE, PEACOCK