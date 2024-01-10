Wordle 935 hints and answers for January 10, 2024

Wordle, an online word game developed by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, has become a favorite among millions globally. It's a quick, enjoyable, and mind-boosting game suitable for daily mental exercises and friendly competition. The objective is to guess a five-letter word, and you have six attempts to succeed. Your ability to uncover the hidden word is put to the test with these six tries. The Wordle app appears on a mobile phone, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

The idea behind Wordle

It's a daily word guessing game where you get six attempts to figure out a five-letter word. Each day, all players worldwide tackle the same word, creating a community and competitive spirit.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

So, explore the Wordle challenge and strive for a score that will leave everyone amazed. On January 10, 2024, embrace the greatness of Wordle!

ALSO READ| Wordle 934 hints and answers for January 9, 2024

Wordle today hints for January 10, 2024

This action involves a sudden movement of the arm, releasing an object into the air. It typically happens with force and direction, causing the object to travel through the atmosphere. It's a past tense action related to tossing or casting something away.

Here is the #935 Wordle answer-

We've compiled all the clues for today. If you're still searching the solution, read through to the end. The Wordle 935 word for today, Tuesday, January 10th is THREW.

How to play Wordle?

Guess a 5-letter word in six tries.

Each guess shows green, yellow, or gray for each letter:

Green: The letter is in the word and in the right spot.

Yellow: The letter is in the word but in a different spot.

Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to refine your next guess.

No hints or repeats - pure logic and wordplay!

Only one puzzle per day.

What is Wordle?

Josh Wardle, a word maestro hailing from Brooklyn, is the imaginative force behind the delightful daily word game, Wordle. Every day unveils a new five-letter puzzle, inviting you to unravel it with your clever deduction skills. Can you decode the clues, identify the correct letters, and triumph in solving the daily word puzzle?