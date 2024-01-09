Wordle 934 hints and answers for January 9, 2024

Wordle helps its thousands of players delve into an exciting journey every day. It asks one question: can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into today's game will certainly be exciting(REUTERS)

Today’s puzzle is as interesting as it gets. You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into the game will certainly be exciting. Are you ready?

Wordle Today: Hints for January 9

None of the letters appears twice in today’s word. The term is associated with a ‘protective covering.’

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, here is the answer for you!

Wordle Today: Answer for January 9

It is time to reveal the term and here it is – the Wordle 923 answer for December 29 is ‘LINER’.

Don’t be disheartened if you were unable to solve today’s Word. Tomorrow is another day and you will surely be able to solve it!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. A fresh word puzzle greets its thousands of players every day, and it has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available since October 2021 as a daily puzzle.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.