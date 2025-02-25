Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wordle 1347 hints and answer for February 25, 2025

BySumanti Sen
Feb 25, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Get hints and the answer for Wordle 1347 for today - February 25, 2025.

A fresh new day, a brand new Wordle! The popular game asks its players one question: can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? Now that you are ready, let us begin the exciting journey into solving today’s puzzle.

Wordle 1347 hints and answer for February 25, 2025(REUTERS)
Wordle 1347 hints and answer for February 25, 2025(REUTERS)

Today’s Wordle is more interesting than ever. Whether or not you are able to guess it correctly, the journey into trying to solve the puzzle is bound to be thrilling. While victories and losses come and go, the excitement is constant. Are you all set?

Wordle today: Hints for February 25, 2025

Today’s word is something that is used after a wash cycle. The letter R appears twice in the word. The word starts with the letter D.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for February 25, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word and here you go – the Wordle 1347 answer for February 25, 2025, is ‘DRYER’.

Don’t be disheartened if you were unable to solve today’s puzzle. Tomorrow is another day, and you will surely bounce back.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. The game quickly became the favourite among word lovers. Thousands of players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle each day, which has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On