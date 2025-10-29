Carson Wentz injury update: Vikings add John Wolford to practice squad amid QB's surgery

Carson Wentz's season-ending shoulder injury from the week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns in London has led the Minnesota Vikings to add a new quarterback, John Wolford, to their practice squad, per CBS Sports. This comes after the Vikings revealed the 32-year-old would undergo a season-ending surgery following the 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23. Carson Wentz injury update: Minnesota Vikings to rely on John Wolford and J.J. McCarthy amid veteran QB’s surgery(Getty Images via AFP)

Carson Wentz's season-ending surgery impacts the Vikings' lineup

Carson Wentz's season-ending surgery has significantly impacted the Minnesota Vikings' lineup. Apart from adding John Wolford, 30, to the practice squad, the team is bringing back J.J. McCarthy to the starting lineup against the Detroit Lions, per the outlet.

During the game against the Cleveland Browns in London, Carson Wentz took three hard hits, which resulted in the dislocation of his left shoulder, per ESPN. The dislocation further tore Wentz’s labrum and fractured the socket.

Carson Wentz on playing with his injury against the LA Chargers

Despite the critical injury, Carson Wentz went to play the week 8 game against the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium. “The pain is pain. I felt like I could still help this team and find a way to go down and score and all that stuff,” Wentz said after the game, as per ESPN.

He was sacked five times and hit on four other occasions during the devastating match. Later, Wentz lamented that he did not “quite get the chance to recover”. Right after the loss to the Chargers, the Vikings placed Wentz on injured reserve this week.

Meanwhile, John Wolford, the latest addition to the Vikings practice squad, played for the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the past. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 3, 2024. However, he did not appear in any games for the Jaguars and was released in August this year, per Reuters.

