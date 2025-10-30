The Witcher Season 4: When and where to watch Liam Hemsworth starrer?

Liam Hemsworth has officially stepped into the shoes of Henry Cavill. The actor has made his debut as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4, which is out on Netflix. According to the makers of the show, the new season will continue with the storyline of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, who will face several challenges throughout the continent. The Witcher season 4: Release date, when and where to watch, and more details here(Netflix.com)

As for the recasting, the Lonely Planet star stepped up to play the popular role of Geralt after Henry Cavill announced his exit from the show in 2022. Taking to his Instagram, the actor had shared a note that read, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.”

When and where to watch The Witcher Season 4?

The Witcher Season 4 has been dropped on the streaming platform today (October 30). The makers released all eight episodes of the show together for the audience to watch on Netflix. The latest drop is the shortest season, with a runtime of 427 minutes.

While in the UK, the show premiered at 7 AM, GMT; in other countries, it will be out:

12 am (midnight) PT (USA)

2 am CT (USA)

3 am ET (USA)

4 am (Brazil)

8 am CET (Central Europe)

12:30 pm (India)

3 pm AWST (Australia)

5 pm AEST (Australia)

7 pm (New Zealand)

What to expect from The Witcher Season 4?

In Season 3, the audience witnessed Geralt suffering serious injuries after his battle with the mage Vilgefortz. Hence, in the new episodes, Hemsworth’s character, with the assistance of Jaskier and Milva, will go on to locate and save Ciri. Amid the hunt, the real Ciri is traveling with a group of bandits, who are known as The Rats.

For the plot further, the official synopsis of Season 4 reads, “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they might reunite for good.”

As for the cast members, Hemsworth is joined by Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Meng’er Zhang, Jeremy Crawford, and Danny Woodburn. Amid the buzz for Season 4 on the internet, Netflix has renewed the show for Season 5.

