WWE star Drew McIntyre to play Henry Cavill’s brother in Highlander remake

Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre, whose real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV, has been roped in to star in the upcoming remake of the 1986 movie Highlander. He will essay the role of Angus MacLeod, brother of the lead character, Connor MacLeod, to be played by Henry Cavill, according to Deadline. Drew McIntyre to feature in the upcoming remake of the 1986 movie “Highlander”.(Instagram/dmcintyrewwe)

The Highlander reboot will also feature Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, and Karen Gillan, among others. Further, the upcoming movie will have former WWE superstar Dave Bautista.

McIntyre is not new to acting. Earlier, he featured in the 2024 movie, The Killer’s Game, which, coincidentally, also starred Bautista.

Highlander movie series

The original Highlander movie came out in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert in the lead role. It was a fantasy drama that began in the Scottish highlands of the 16th century. The action then runs through to the present day, featuring a host of adventures for the main character.

The original movie also featured its fair share of wrestling stardom as one of the sequences in the movie showed a tag-team match. Several top wrestlers of the time were cast as themselves for that scene. Several sequels to the original were produced but failed to recreate the magic of the first movie. A television series based on the story was aired in the early 1990s.

The reboot is being produced by Amazon's MGM Studios’ film production company, United Artists. It will be directed by Chad Stahelski. Production was set to get underway this month but had to be postponed due to an injury to Cavill. The production will now get underway early next year.

Dave Bautista hypes up Highlander

One of the leading members of the star cast of the upcoming Highlander movie, Dave Bautista has already raised the bar of expectations. In an interview with Collider, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar spoke in length about the movie’s potential.

“I was so blown away by the script because, without saying too much, this is such a great reboot… The action is on par with John Wick. I'm afraid I'm going to say too much. I don't want to give anything away, but I think people are going to be blown away by this because it's bigger than you imagine, and it's new enough that you won't be seeing the same thing,” Bautista said.

With a power-packed star cast and a proven storyline to work with, fans would be expecting a blockbuster. For McIntyre, this may be the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of other wrestling stars like Bautista and John Cena and make a splash in acting.

