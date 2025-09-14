Liam Hemsworth steps in as the new Geralt in first look of The Witcher Season 4, fans are still missing Henry Cavill

Ever since it was announced that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 4, fans have been eager to see how their favourite series turns out. On Sunday, Netflix finally dropped the first-look teaser of the show and the release date! The Witcher Season 4 will arrive on the platform on October 30, 2025. Season 4 consists of 8 episodes and is expected to be dropped on the same day all at once. Liam Hemsworth in a still from Season 4 of The Witcher.

Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in the first teaser

In the minute-long teaser, Geralt (Liam Hemsworth) faces a wraith, which is a ghostly, vengeful spirit. He tries to ward it off with his sword, but that proves useless against the spectral foe. He then uses his Witcher Signs: first Aard to blast it back and then Yrden, in order to trap it in a magical cage. With none of it working, Geralt finally reaches into its chest and crushes the dark, glowing mass at its core, causing the wraith to dissipate into black dust.

How fans reacted

Reacting to the teaser, many fans said that they still missed Henry in the role. A fan commented, "Liam looks a lot like his brother here... my first thought was, "Thor visits the Continent!" I'll give Liam a chance, but Henry Cavill was perfect for the part." Another said, “This tv show without Henry Cavill is like Pirates of Caribbean without Johny Depp !!”

A comment read, “I miss Henry already because we've been with him as Geralt for 3 seasons and he did a really amazing job, but damn, I'm lying if I didn't say that Liam looks really good as Geralt here, the music and scene direction also seems pretty neat judging from this teaser so far. let's see how this goes..”

Apart from Liam Hemsworth as The Witcher, the fourth instalment also stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Laurence Fishburne, Eamon Farren, Anna Shaffer, Mimî M Khayisa, and Cassie Clare.