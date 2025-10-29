By Hanna Rantala Liam Hemsworth leads 'The Witcher' in season four 'refresh'

LONDON, - Netflix fantasy series "The Witcher" returns to screens after more than two years with a new lead actor and a fresh tone, its makers say.

The new instalment, which starts streaming on Thursday, sees Australian actor Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, who played the monster hunter since the series began in 2019 and stepped down after 2023's season three.

The show is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's books, and follows Geralt as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the Continent.

"It was definitely an interesting decision to make, it's a unique situation," Hemsworth said of taking over the role mid-series.

"It wasn't lost on me that there's a massive, passionate fan base that really care about this character and this world. As a fan myself, I felt like I could bring something to it and I wanted to do justice to this world."

Hemsworth came to the project with "a lot of ideas", hoping to inject some levity into Geralt's storyline.

"I'm playing my interpretation of what I think is going to be beneficial to this world, this story and his journey," he told Reuters.

Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said season four strikes a balance between the dry sense of humour brought by Hemsworth and "super dark moments".

"It feels like a refresh for the show," she said. "Liam brings a new energy and everyone rose to meet that, including how the show looks, how it sounds, how it moves."

In season four, Geralt, who was last seen separated from princess Ciri and sorceress Yennefer, teams up with new travel companions and makes emotional connections.

"Matrix" actor Laurence Fishburne is another addition, playing vampire Regis. New to the fantasy genre, Fishburne was drawn by the diversity he saw in earlier seasons.

"The way that they cast this world was very non-traditional. This world looks like the world that we all live in," he said.

Season four was filmed with the fifth and final season. Together they cover Sapkowski's three remaining novels "Baptism of Fire", "The Tower of the Swallow" and "Lady of the Lake". Netflix Inc

