Who is Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick? All on Blue Jays star's dating life

Trey Yesavage came up with a historic Game 5 performance to help the Toronto Blue Jays claim a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The victory guided the Blue Jays to a 3-2 series lead in the World Series. Finishing with 12 strikeouts, the 22-year-old succeeded in setting a new World Series rookie record. Who is Taylor Frick, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage's girlfriend? All you need to know(Getty Images via AFP)

According to CNN Sports, the rookie pitcher managed to break Don Newcombe’s rookie record for the most in a World Series start, which was set back in 1949. The report further claimed that Yesavage struck out five straight Dodgers batters at one point, which was the most consecutive by a rookie in World Series history.

Who is Trey Yesavage's girlfriend?

According to Marca, Yesavage is dating Taylor Frick, a social-media personality and former student at East Carolina University—the same university the Blue Jays player attended. Frick is an influencer who reportedly worked as a bartender at a Greenville club while establishing her online presence. The duo has kept their relationship private. In April, she shared an Instagram post praising Yesavage.

As per ESPN, it was Yesavage's second postseason game this month with at least 11 strikeouts, and it made him the first rookie to achieve this feat in multiple postseason games. Yesavage had struck out 11 against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Dodgers' manager reacts to Yesavage's performance

Dave Roberts, the Dodgers' manager, gave a mixed review to his team, lamenting their missed chances. "Giving up bases changes the lineup, and it affects the game going forward. Blake pitched a heck of a ball game, but giving up bases and not converting outs came back to bite us tonight… right now, we're at elimination, and we've got to wipe the slate clean and find a way to win game six,” Roberts told reporters, per Reuters.

"We're not doing a good job. We have to make adjustments, come in fresh, and compete. That's all we can do,” he said. Talking about Yesavage's outing, Roberts added, “A lot of poise. No panic. The way he performed, pretty impressive.” The Blue Jays currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, and Game 6 is scheduled for Friday in Toronto.

