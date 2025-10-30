Halloween 2025 deals and discounts: From KFC and Burger King to Chipotle

Halloween is just around the corner. People across the world are excited to celebrate the spooky holiday in their beloved and customized costumes. As the world prepares for ‘trick or treat’, several fast food chains, including KFC, Burger King, and Chipotle, are bringing out offers you cannot resist. Here is a look at some Halloween special offers from popular outlets, as per Diario AS. Halloween 2025 special deals: Here’s what KFC, Burger King, and others offering for the spooky holiday(Representative image/Unsplash)

Burger King

Royal Perks members' rewards program can purchase a Jack-O'-Lantern Whopper for $5 on Halloween. The hamburger fast food chain has also come up with a special Monster Menu, which includes Halloween-themed items like Vampire Nuggets and Mummy Mozzarella Fries. Collectible Halloween buckets, Scooby-Doo toys, and a special crown are also available.

Chipotle

Chipotle will be offering the “Boorito” deal to its Rewards members. Under this, anyone who shows up in costume at participating restaurants on Halloween can buy an entrée for $6 from 3 PM until closing.

Shake Shack

Double Shack Burgers is having a Buy One Get One sale from October 22 to October 31. Customers must use the code SPOOKY on the Shack App for delivery or pickup, at kiosks in-Shack, or at shakeshack.com, as per the chain.

Krispy Kreme

Turn up at participating Krispy Kreme locations on October 31 in your Halloween costume, and get a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring Doughnut.

KFC

As part of KFC's "13 Days of Scary Good Deals" promotion, which runs until Halloween, KFC Rewards members can purchase 50 chicken nuggets and 10 sauces for $20 on October 31.

