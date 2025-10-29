67 named Word of the Year: Here's what the viral Gen Alpha slang means

If you have heard a kid mutter “six-seven” lately and had no clue what they meant, you are not alone. Dictionary.com has officially crowned 67 as its 2025 Word of the Year - and the choice is already dividing generations. The announcement dropped on October 29, and it is literally the number 67. Not sixty-seven, but “six-seven.” Dictionary.com names “67” 2025 Word of the Year as Gen Alpha slang takes over the internet- but what does it mean?(Dictionary.com)

What does ‘67’ mean?

The word has become a staple in Gen Alpha slang, turning up in TikToks, memes, and classrooms across the country.

Dictionary.com explained that the trend traces back to a song titled “Doot Doot (6 7)” by artist Skrilla. From there, it snowballed. A string of viral videos featuring basketball players and a kid now nicknamed the “67 Kid” helped push it into mainstream slang. “Within weeks, teachers were trading tips online about how to get their students to stop saying 67 all day long,” the site’s press release read.

No one actually agrees on what “67” means. Dictionary.com described it as “so-so” or "maybe this, maybe that."

But the platform admitted the term’s power lies in its vagueness. “The most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define. It’s meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical,” the statement said. Yet, that absurdity seems to be the point. The word connects a generation that speaks in irony, humor, and digital shorthand.

“67 shows the speed at which a new word can rocket around the world as a rising generation enters the global conversation,” the release continued.

Taylor Swift- Travis Kelce nod

The 2025 shortlist was not short on creativity either. Dictionary.com’s release listed other finalists like Aura Farming, Broligarchy, Tradwife, Tariff, and Overtourism. Each reflects current cultural buzzwords around lifestyle, economics, and travel.

But one pick stood out - the dynamite emoji, also written as “TNT.” That one got a nod after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s August engagement, when fans turned the emoji into shorthand for their explosive love story.

