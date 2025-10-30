Toronto Blue Jays have won World Series before? Mighty Dodgers on brink of huge upset

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the brink of sealing a stunning World Series win. Trey Yesavage and co beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5, to take them one win closer to a championship. Yesavage, a 22-year-old right-hander who started his season last April pitching before 327 fans in Class A, struck out as many as 12 Dodgers on Wednesday - a record for most strikeouts by a rookie in a World Series game. Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays fields a ground ball by Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Getty Images via AFP)

With a devastating mix of a sinking splitter, spinning slider, and overpowering fastball, Yesavage silenced the Dodgers’ bats and their 52,000-plus home crowd. He eventually broke Don Newcombe’s 1949 rookie record of 11 strikeouts for the Dodgers in a Fall Classic game.

Six of Yesavage’s Ks came via his splitter and another six from his slider, marking the first time a pitcher has achieved 12 strikeouts with no walks in a World Series outing.

The right-hander gave up just three hits across seven innings, surrendering his lone run when Kiké Hernández lifted a high fastball into the seats to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third inning. But otherwise, Yesavage was nearly untouchable, generating 23 swings and misses - the most ever recorded in a World Series game since pitch-tracking began in 2008, edging out Tim Lincecum’s 22 in 2010.

Yesavage, who made his MLB debut on September 15, his fifth stop across levels this year, now owns a 3-1 postseason record through five outings, including three regular-season starts.

The Series now moves to Toronto on Friday, and the Blue Jays can seal the title at home by beating the defending champions.

Have the Blue Jays won the World Series before?

The Blue Jays have won the World Series twice, claiming back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993 - the first and only time a non-US team achieved this feat. In 1992, they defeated the Atlanta Braves in six games, clinching 4-3 in the 11th inning of Game 6 on Joe Carter's walk-off homer. The 1993 rematch saw them edge the Philadelphia Phillies in six, highlighted by Carter's iconic ninth-inning blast off Mitch Williams, sealing a 6-5 victory.