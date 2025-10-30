World Series prize money: How much will Blue Jays take home after win vs Dodgers?

The Toronto Blue Jays are now just one win away from baseball history after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night. The win gave Toronto a 3-2 series lead, putting them so close to their first title since 1993. World Series prize money 2025: How much will Toronto Blue Jays take home after win vs Dodgers?(Getty Images via AFP)

After an 18-inning Game 3 loss, the Jays bounced right back with confidence. They grabbed two straight wins at Dodger Stadium. Their starting pitcher looked sharp, striking out seven over six innings, and the bullpen closed things perfectly with three clean frames. The bats came alive early, too, with steady hits and good discipline at the plate.

Now the series moves to Rogers Center in Toronto for Game 6 on Friday night. If it goes the distance, Game 7 will be on Saturday. Fans at home are fired up and hoping to finally see a championship party after more than three decades.

Toronto has not lifted the World Series trophy since 1993, when Joe Carter hit that famous walk-off homer to clinch back-to-back titles. This year’s mix of young talent and steady veterans has brought back the same spark that fans have missed for years.

How much money could the Blue Jays win?

The World Series is not just about glory. There is serious cash on the line, too. Each postseason, Major League Baseball builds a prize pool from ticket sales — 50% from wild-card games, 60% from the first three Division Series games, and another 60% from the Championship Series. That fund gets split among playoff teams, with the biggest cut going to the champions, as per Marca.

Last year’s winners, the Dodgers, reportedly earned about $46.4 million, with each player's share around $447,000. The runners-up Yankees got roughly $354,000 per share. With packed stadiums and higher ticket prices this time, the 2025 champions could see an even larger payout.

What’s at stake now?

If the Dodgers pull off a comeback, they could be the first team since the Yankees (1998-2000) to win back-to-back titles. But Toronto’s energy and home crowd might make that tough. A win now would not only break a 32-year drought but also mark a whole new chapter for Canadian baseball.

FAQs:

Q1: When is Game 6 of the World Series?

Game 6 will be played Friday night at Rogers Center in Toronto.

Q2: How much money does the World Series winner earn?

The winning team could take home more than $45 million, divided among players and staff.

Q3: When did the Blue Jays last win the World Series?

They last won in 1993, claiming back-to-back titles that year.

Q4: Who were the 2024 World Series champions?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, beating the Yankees.