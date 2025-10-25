MLB Fall Classic: Google pays tribute to 2025 World Series with special doodle

Baseball fans are ready for the 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) Fall Classic, which begins tonight at 8 PM ET in Toronto. This promises to be an exciting series as the winners of the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers, take on the American League pennant winners, Toronto Blue Jays, in the first game of a best-of-seven contest. Google pays tribute to MLB Fall Classic 2025 with a special doodle(Google)

With excitement for the sporting finale of the baseball season reaching fever pitch, Google decided to join in on the fun – and did so in its trademark style – through a doodle.

The Google Doodle for today features the name of the search engine written in cursive letters with the color scheme of a baseball – a cream base with red stitching. This is to suggest that each letter is formed by opening up a baseball.

Google’s official statement on its special tribute to the upcoming World Series finale read, “This Doodle celebrates the start of the 2025 MLB Fall Classic! After a long season of high heat, big flies, and 7th-inning stretches, the winners of the American and National League pennants face off in a best-of-seven series to claim the title.

MLB Fall Classic 2025: World Series schedule

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: Friday, October 24, at Rogers Centre, Toronto

Game 2: Saturday, October 25, at Rogers Centre, Toronto

Game 3: Monday, October 27, at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 4: Tuesday, October 28, at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 5: Wednesday, October 29, at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 6: Friday, October 31, at Rogers Centre, Toronto

Game 7: Saturday, November 1, at Rogers Centre, Toronto

As per Fox News, all matches will begin at 8 PM ET.

The first four games are certain to be played. The next three games will take place if needed.

How to watch 2025 MLB Fall Classic?

As per Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports and Fox Deportes will provide the live telecast of the World Series on television. Online streaming will be available on Fox One, Fubo, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

FAQs:

What is the MLB Fall Classic?

MLB Fall Classic, also known as the World Series, is the final of the MLB season to determine the champion. Winners of two conferences – the American League and the National League – fight it out in a 7-game series to win the title.

Which teams are playing in the Fall Classic this year?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists.

How many matches are going to be played in the World Series?

The best-of-seven series will go on till one team has won four games.