Kim Kardashian to become lawyer in weeks, reveals what she ‘really’ wants to do: ‘I'll give up…’

Kim Kardashian shared some exciting news about her legal ambitions on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 24. The SKIMS founder revealed that she will get her bar results in two weeks. She also got candid about her future plans, revealing what she “really” wants to do in life. “Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” the 45-year-old said. Kim Kardashian to receive bar exam results soon, wants to be a trial lawyer.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian on balancing entertainment and legal goals

Kim Kardashian continues to work on multiple entertainment projects. She will film her first movie in January and hopes for a second season of her legal drama All’s Fair, in which she stars alongside Sarah Paulson. She told Graham Norton that she enjoys growing, learning, and evolving, and wants to see where her projects take her.

Kim Kardashian's six-year legal journey

Kardashian’s path to becoming a lawyer has been a dedicated one. She graduated from a Law Office Study Program in May 2025, completing the course in six years, instead of four, due to COVID-19 and her professional commitments.

Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys sponsoring her education, said, as per People, “Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That’s 5,184 hours of legal study while raising four children, running businesses, filming TV shows, and advocating in courtrooms.”

Legal exams and apprenticeship

Although Kim Kardashian has never gone to college, she started an apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm in 2018. In 2021, she took a test called the “baby bar,” which is for first-year law students. Later, in March 2025, she finished another important test called the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE). Passing the test is mandatory before appearing for the full bar exam in California.

Kardashian also spoke about the challenges of juggling acting, law studies, and her businesses. Sarah Paulson praised her, saying she made her “feel like a slacker,” praising how she manages “running a business, she’s looking after four children, she’s studying for the law. She really is an impressive person."

With her bar exam results coming in just a few weeks, Kim Kardashian is very close to reaching her dream of becoming a trial lawyer and taking a step towards a new career.

FAQs:

1. When will Kim Kardashian know if she passed the bar exam?

Kim Kardashian will receive her bar exam results in the next two weeks, bringing her closer to becoming a qualified attorney.

2. Has Kim Kardashian completed her law studies?

Yes, she graduated from a Law Office Study Program in May 2025 after six years of study while managing her businesses and raising four children.

3. Does Kim Kardashian plan to practice law full-time?

Kim has said that she hopes to become a trial lawyer and might focus on law full-time in the next 10 years.