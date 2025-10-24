Kim Kardashian reveals Caitlyn Jenner's transition extended her reality show by 2 seasons: ‘My stepdad turned…’

Kim Kardashian said her step-father Caitlyn Jenner’s transition led their family show Keeping Up With the Kardashians get extended by two seasons. The mother of four opened up about filming the reality TV show during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Kim Kardashian's next project, All’s Fair, will come out on Hulu on November 4. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Kim revealed that they shot the pilot episode of the series nearly 20 years ago, not knowing how it would turn out. However, she is glad that two decades later, the fans are still glued to the screens, watching the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, People magazine reported.

Speaking to host Graham Norton, Kim also shed light on Bruce Jenner going through the transition to become Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim Kardashian talks about family reality TV show

In an interview with Graham Norton, Kim Kardashian shared that she was not confident about Keeping Up With the Kardashians’s future. She said, "We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going.”

The SKIMS owner further added, "The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman, and there were two more seasons right there!"

Her comments came after Caitlyn Jenner made her debut on The Kardashians Season 7, which came out on Hulu on October 23.

Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman in 2015. She made an announcement about her transition via Vanity Fair’s June edition at the time. She opened up further in an interview with Diane Sawyer and also had a reality show titled I Am Cait.

Speaking to the media outlet a decade ago, Caitlyn revealed, “If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life.'”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been supportive of Caitlyn’s decision, and Kim also went on to say that she was "so proud” of her stepdad.

Kim Kardashian on All’s Fair

In addition to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim also talked about her upcoming project, All’s Fair. The businesswoman will don the role of a divorce lawyer and stars alongside Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor.

Sharing her experience, Kim said, “Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared.” Kim added that she ensured that she knew all her lines, was always on time, and was “super professional.” All’s Fair is all set to premiere on Hulu on November 4.

FAQs:

Q1. What was Caitlyn Jenner’s name before transition?

Caitlyn Jenner was named Bruce Jenner.

Q2. When will All’s Fair come out?

All’s Fair will be released on Hulu on November 4.

Q3. Is The Kardashians Season 7 out on Hulu?

Yes. The Kardashians Season 7 is now available to stream on Hulu.