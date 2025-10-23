5 Seconds of Summer announce 2026 EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour: See dates, pre-sale tickets, US venues and more
5 Seconds of Summer announces EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour starting March 2026. More details on the tour dates and tickets inside.
Band 5 Seconds of Summer is gearing up for a major comeback on the road with the announcement of their massive EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour. Kicking off next March in the UK, the tour will take the band across Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour is named after their upcoming album EVERYONE’S A STAR!, which will be released on November 14.
5 Seconds of Summer EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour US dates
The tour will kick off in Belfast at the SSE Arena on March 25, 2026. The following are the US tour dates for 5 Seconds of Summer's upcoming tour, according to NME.
MAY
29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
JUNE
2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
7 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
JULY
2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
7 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
9 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
AUGUST
5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
8 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
9 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA
22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard
26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
5SOS world tour ticket details
The pre-sale tickets for the tour will go live at 10 am EDT, Thursday, October 20, 2025, according to 5sos.com. The tickets for the 5 Seconds of Summer world tour go on general sale starting at 10 am, next Friday, October 31, 2025. Fans can purchase them through Ticketmaster.
Alongside the tour announcement, 5 Seconds of Summer have released their new single Telephone Busy from their upcoming album. This will be the band's first full-length music album since 2022's 5SOS5.