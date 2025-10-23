5 Seconds of Summer announce 2026 EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour: See dates, pre-sale tickets, US venues and more

Band 5 Seconds of Summer is gearing up for a major comeback on the road with the announcement of their massive EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour. Kicking off next March in the UK, the tour will take the band across Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour is named after their upcoming album EVERYONE’S A STAR!, which will be released on November 14. The 5 Seconds of Summer World Tour kicks off March 25, 2026, in Belfast, promoting their album EVERYONE'S A STAR! (@5SOS/X)

5 Seconds of Summer EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour US dates

The tour will kick off in Belfast at the SSE Arena on March 25, 2026. The following are the US tour dates for 5 Seconds of Summer's upcoming tour, according to NME.

MAY

29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

JUNE

2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

JULY

2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

7 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

AUGUST

5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA

22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard

26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

5SOS world tour ticket details

The pre-sale tickets for the tour will go live at 10 am EDT, Thursday, October 20, 2025, according to 5sos.com. The tickets for the 5 Seconds of Summer world tour go on general sale starting at 10 am, next Friday, October 31, 2025. Fans can purchase them through Ticketmaster.

Alongside the tour announcement, 5 Seconds of Summer have released their new single Telephone Busy from their upcoming album. This will be the band's first full-length music album since 2022's 5SOS5.



