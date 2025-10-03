Taylor Swift's schedule is packed; 2 more late night appearances locked after Graham Norton

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a rare late-night TV blitz to promote her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will drop on Friday, October 3. The Grammy-winner, who usually teases fans with cryptic Instagram posts and Easter eggs, is taking a traditional route - making appearances on The Graham Norton Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Taylor Swift arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her first stop is London. Swift will join The Graham Norton Show on October 3, where the UK program airs at 10:40 PM local time (5:40 PM ET). Norton teased her arrival with an Instagram post hinting at the album’s title track. Swift has been a guest on the show before, most recently in 2023 for Midnights. Then, she spoke candidly about rerecording her albums after losing control of her masters, a process she finally completed in 2025.

Three days later, on October 6, Swift heads back to New York for Fallon. This marks her seventh appearance on the NBC show. Fallon previewed the moment with a Las Vegas–themed Instagram skit, complete with a roulette ball landing on Swift’s lucky number 13.

Swift joins actress Keri Russell and musical guest the Format. Fallon previously went viral with Swift in 2019 when he aired a post-LASIK surgery video of the singer during her Lover era.

Finally, on October 8, Swift will take over Late Night With Seth Meyers in what’s being billed as a full “TAY/kover.” Meyers teased the special with an orange cardigan from Swift’s Showgirl merch line and a turquoise mug that spelled it out. Unlike a typical guest spot, the episode will feature Swift and Meyers in an extended conversation. Swift last joined him in 2021 to discuss Red (Taylor’s Version) and its expanded 10-minute rendition of “All Too Well.”