West End Girl: Lily Allen speaks out about ex-husband David Harbour's affair on new album

Lily Allen dropped her fifth studio album on Friday. Titled West End Girl, it sheds light on her four-year marriage to actor David Harbour. The 40-year-old wrote and recorded it in just 10 days, per BBC. Critics are heaping praise on her storytelling, lyrics, and melody, describing the album as “jaw-dropping” and “infectious pop.” West End Girl: Lily Allen’s new album sheds light on David Harbour’s affair, her strength, and creativity(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lily Allen did not initially like West End Girl

During an interview with Perfect Magazine, Lily Allen admitted that she was not initially impressed by West End Girl. She explained she did not feel “emotionally attached” to the songs, adding, “I just didn't think it was any good.” She went on to say that it was easier for her to write things that are “rooted in darkness”, “anger”, or “terminal hatred.”

Lily Allen on her ex-husband's affairs

Lily Allen’s marriage to actor David Harbour suffered a massive blow after she accused him of having multiple affairs in December last year, per the Daily Mail. In one of the songs on West End Girl, she called out her ex-husband’s alleged infidelity.

She speaks about discovering “a shoebox full of handwritten letters from brokenhearted women” in her ex-husband’s room. Allen also calls out a woman named Madeline, who is believed to have had an affair with David Harbour. According to the outlet, the name was a pseudonym used by Allen for legal reasons. “Who the f*** is Madeline?” she repeatedly sings.

Lily Allen on her strength

West End Girl helped Lily Allen recover from bad memories and heartache. Speaking of the directness of her lyrics and melody, Allen said she did not want to produce something mediocre.

"If what you're doing isn't provocative, what's the point? And if it's not scary, what's the point? I'm not here to be mediocre,” Allen told Perfect Magazine. “My strength is my ability to tell a story.”

FAQs:

What is the name of Lily Allen’s fifth studio album?

Lily Allen’s fifth studio album is called West End Girl.

When did Lily Allen marry David Harbour?

Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot on September 7, 2020.

How long did it take Lily Allen to write and record West End Girl?

It took Lily Allen only 10 days to write and record West End Girl.