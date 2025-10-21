Did David Harbour cheat? Lily Allen's new album hints at infidelity and heartbreak

Lily Allen is reflecting on her upcoming album, which is potentially inspired by her separation from David Harbour. According to British Vogue, the musician composed the songs for the album in December 2024, which was her way to cope with her marriage falling apart. Furthermore, Allen told the media portal that, though most of the details of her broken marriage are on record, the tracks will reflect what she went through in the relationship. Is Lily Allen’s upcoming album about her separation from David Harbour? Singer reveals(Instagram - David Harbour)

The Smile crooner’s new album comes seven years after she released No Shame in 2018. Moreover, the musician confirmed to the publication that she completed the yet-to-be-titled album in just 16 days.

Lily Allen on her new album

While sitting down for an interview with British Vogue, Allen stated that she felt “confusion, sorrow, grief, and helplessness” while curating her new album. Ahead of the album release, lyrics of the songs Sleepwalking and Dallas Major were dropped online, making the listeners wonder if the Stranger Things star cheated on his then-wife.

The word penned by the 40-year-old singer reads, “You let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed.”

In Dallas Major, too, the musician goes on to croon, “You know I used to be quite famous; that was way back in the day / I probably should explain how my marriage has been open since my husband went astray.”

Elsewhere in a conversation with the outlet, Allen also reflected on the emotional turmoil she went through following the divorce from Harbour. She talked about checking herself into the facility to overcome the trauma.

The Hard Out Here singer told the outlet, “I’ve been into those places before against my will, and I feel like that’s progress in itself.” In the same Vogue interview, Allen shared that she had suicidal thoughts after her breakup with Harbour and even checked herself into a rehab. She said, "The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not to use them.”

Lily Allen and David Harbour’s relationship timeline

David Harbour and Lily Allen were first linked in 2019, after the BAFTA tea party. The appearance of the couple came after the singer parted ways with DJ Meridian Dan. The same year, in October, the pair stepped out to attend the SNL afterparty too. After spotting each other out together several times, the pair went on to get married in September 2020.

FAQs

Q1. For how long were Lily Allen and David Harbour married?

Lily Allen and David Harbour were married for four years.

Q2. What is Lily Allen’s new album about?

Lily Allen’s new album will reflect on her divorce from David Harbour.

Q3. Do Lily Allen and David Harbour have kids?

Lily Allen and David Harbour are parents to two daughters.