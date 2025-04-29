Lily Allen says sorry to Katy Perry for 'being mean' while calling out her Blue Origin flight

Lily Allen issues an apology

Lily, 39, issued an apology on Monday during an episode of her Miss Me? Podcast. After Lily’s cohost Miquita Oliver mentioned Meghan Markle, the singer elaborated on the recent drama, reports US Magazine.

The apology came after Lily labelled the flight “out of touch” amid global economic struggles, criticising Katy and her fellow female passengers for taking part in the trip.

She said, “Because we’re talking about a very famous female person who’s a bit divisive, I would actually like to apologise for being mean about Katy Perry last week. There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalized misogyny.”

Lily added, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her. I do disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn’t the only person that did it. She was possibly the most famous and the one that divides people the most. There was something in me that decided to choose her as the person that should… Anyway, I just, I’m really sorry. I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name. I’m sorry. I’m sorry, Katy Perry, I know you don’t listen to the show, but yeah, sorry.”

Katy Perry's trip to space gets slammed

Katy grabbed headlines for her all-female Blue Origin space mission that took place on April 14. The singer joined Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen for an 11-minute trip to space.

However, several celebrities slammed the move and called it tasteless. “I just think it’s so out of touch. We’re on the brink of recession, people are really f--king struggling to make ends meet and get food on their table,” Lily said in the April 17 episode. Katy for her part, has remained largely tight-lipped about the backlash.