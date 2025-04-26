Katy Perry refuses to give in to massive backlash for ‘dream come true’ space flight

Katy Perry grabbed headlines for her all-female Blue Origin space mission that took place on April 14. The singer joined Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen for an 11-minute trip to space. Katy Perry's 11-minute expedition to space has been slammed by several celebrities on social media.

However, several celebrities have slammed the move and called it tasteless. The reception to the space mission has also been largely negative. But sources close to the singer revealed to InTouch Weekly that Katy is not perturbed by these comments as she believed in the mission from day one and it was a ‘dream come true’ moment for her. ('Send Katy Perry back to space': Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Wendy's lead eyeroll marathon on singer's space flight)

What sources said

The source close to the singer said, “A lot of people in her world were quite nervous for her, because of course there are huge risks, but Katy didn’t seem the least bit afraid. She had total confidence that this would go off without a hitch and she feels beyond lucky and honored to have been chosen to be a part of it. She was in great shape mentally and physically for it, but it still took a lot of training to prepare, which was a thrill in and of itself.”

‘She’d been wanting to go to space’

Katy also had full support from her husband, Orlando Bloom. The source added, “Katy loves taking on new challenges, and she had the full support of Orlando, who coached her through different meditations that she used to keep herself calm during the take-off. It really was a dream come true for Katy, she’d been wanting to go to space for as long as she can remember.”

Katy live-streamed her journey in space from the Blue Origin rocket. The singer and five other women made a safe return to Earth. Katy opened up about the experience and said that she felt “super connected to life” and “so connected to love.”