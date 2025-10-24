Omarion Hampton injury update: All on Chargers RB's return status

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton was sidelined as he injured his ankle late in the third quarter of his side’s Week 5 defeat to the Washington Commanders. It is now being said that Hampton, who was selected at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, may need some more time to return to action. Los Angeles Chargers star Omarion Hampton rushes the ball during the second half of an NFL 2025 game against the Denver Broncos.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to USA Today, Hampton will be out until at least Week 10 due to the ankle injury. The outlet further noted that the rookie was placed on the injured reserve after Week 5, requiring him to remain sidelined for at least four games.

Hampton’s injury was a significant blow to the Chargers after running back Najee Harris endured a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in a Week 3 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Coach Jim Harbaugh reacts

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had earlier opened up on Hampton’s potential comeback. “He’s going to miss time. He’ll miss at least four games, and then he’ll return as soon as he can after that,” Harbaugh earlier said, according to The Athletic.

Talking about Hampton, Harbaugh added, “He has been in a really good rhythm, playing really well. Special player.”

Facts and figures

According to Sports Illustrated, Hampton enjoyed a successful outing in Week 3 with 129 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the Chargers’ 23-20 victory against the Denver Broncos.

As per The Athletic, in the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, Hampton had rushed for a career-high 128 yards on 12 carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run. But Hampton suffered an injury during the Chargers’ 27-10 loss to the Commanders. From Week 3 to Week 5, Hampton recorded 17 catches for 122 yards.

