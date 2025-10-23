Who is Carlitos Ricardo Parias? TikToker shot during ICE raid in Los Angeles

Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a Mexican national and TikTok creator living in the United States, and a US marshal were shot and injured during a major immigration enforcement operation in Los Angeles this week. Immigration raids in Los Angeles: TikToker Carlitos Ricardo Parias and a US marshal were shot during an ICE confrontation.(Instagram/currendpricejr)

Both of them were injured by gunfire when Parias, 33, tried to dislodge his vehicle during an arrest by ICE officials, The Hill reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, October 21.

Also read: COLA 2026: Social Security payments to increase by $648? Here's what to know

TikToker shot in ICE confrontation

Parias was staying in the US illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). During an ICE raid in Los Angeles, he rammed his car into law enforcement vehicles while making an effort to flee. He allegedly avoided capture earlier as well.

Famous as “Richard LA” on TikTok, his first video on the platform appeared in August last year. A citizen journalist, Parias used to frequently post about fires, car crashes and other things in the Southern California region. He is a father of two, per NBC News.

Several videos shared by him on TikTok this month have garnered over 50,000 views.

Also read: Terry Rozier net worth and stats: Miami Heat guard arrested in gambling probe

What happened to Carlitos Ricardo Parias?

Parias' elbow was hit when officials fired, while the US marshal got hit in the hand by a ricocheting bullet. The two of them are currently hospitalized without life-threatening injuries, according to the BBC.

Parias has been charged with assaulting a federal officer. This comes after he documented ICE raids in Los Angeles for the past several months.

Recently, he was recognized by a city councilman for making efforts to keep people in the region "informed, empowered and protected," as per the BBC.

Earlier, he was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. However, the hearing in the matter has now been postponed to a yet-to-be-decided date.

In an official statement, the US Attorney's Office informed that Parias avoided capture earlier as well and was the subject of an administrative immigration arrest warrant.

After Parias was located by the officials, they boxed in the Camry that he was driving. This left him with “no reasonable means of escape.”

When the federal agents ordered Parias to exit the car, he ignored their commands and started driving the vehicle both forward and back.

FAQs:

Who is Carlitos Ricardo Parias?

The TikToker is a Mexican national and was staying in the US illegally.

What happens next with Carlitos Ricardo Parias?

If convicted, he is expected to face a statutory maximum sentence of up to eight years in federal prison.

When was Carlitos Ricardo Parias arrested?

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 21.