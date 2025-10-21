A new trend has taken TikTok by storm. The mysterious ‘Group 7’ trend has become an obsession for all TikTok users trying to be a part of this unknown group. If you are a TikTok user, chances are you have seen netizens posting and commenting on social media expressing their desire to be in this group. The credit for starting the trend goes to singer Sophie James, who wanted to explore TikTok’s algorithm for gaining followers. TikTok’s viral ‘Group 7’ trend explained: What it means, how it started, and why everyone’s joining in(Instagram/sophiajamesmusic)

What is the group 7 trend?

Curious to find out how the social media application’s algorithm works and what she can do to make her song go viral, singer Sophie James posted a series of TikTok videos the previous week. In her very first clip, James sang her single ‘So Unfair’ and danced to the beats of her song. She received a parking ticket for doing the same. "It always has been me versus the algorithm, and today I've decided that I am winning," Sophie said in her first video. She then decided to post a series of videos and started grouping viewers as a fun exercise.

“If you’re seeing this, you are in group 4,” Sophie said in her fourth video as her experiment to see which video gains the most followers and crack TikTok’s algorithm. “I am posting a bunch of videos and seeing which ones reach the most viewers. This is the fourth post of the batch so you are group 4," read the text below the fourth video.

After posting a series of videos, her seventh video became viral and started a new TikTok trend. "If you're watching this video, you're in Group 7," explained James in the 7th video. "I've posted seven videos tonight and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what video gets the most reach out of the seven. I don't know what that says about you but you're in group 7, welcome!" James said in the video. The 7th video became viral and ignited a new TikTok trend.

The aftermath of the 7th video

Once the seventh video was posted by Sophie James as a part of her fun gimmick, it blew up on TikTok and garnered a whopping 8.5 million views as of October 20. The video not only went viral but also had TikTok users commenting, rejoicing the fact that they are included in ‘Group 7’. “I (hereby) declare group 7 is the most elite group,” commented a TikTok user. Another TikTok user commented, “Group 7 is the hot girl group. I don't make the rules.”

The trend touched its peak when popular TikTok creators like Haley Kalil and Chris Olsen also decided to follow the viral trend as if being in ‘Group 7’ is equal to being a part of some exclusive club. Even actress Madelyn Cline hopped on the trend. After this, the social media app started flooding with aesthetic posts and comments that spoke about being in ‘Group 7’ or elaborated on ‘Group 7 energy’ and ‘Group 7 vibes’.

Marketing marvel

A TikTok user @rebeccapousma posted a separate post to explain what Sophie James did and cracked TikTok’s algorithm to market her new single So Unfair. The user explained how James succeeded and garnered millions of views on her video. “It is incredible. I haven’t seen anything like this in awhile. It’s also immaculate marketing.” said the TikTok user in her post. She mentioned that So Unfair is getting viral on TikTok, and people are saying that it should become Group 7’s anthem.