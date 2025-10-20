Claims about popular TikToker Khaby Lame meeting with a tragic accident have taken social media by storm, sparking concerns. Lame is known for his wordless humor and funny hand gestures. Did TikToker Khaby Lame meet with tragic car accident? Truth behind viral death rumors(Khaby Lame/Facebook)

Various posts on YouTube, Facebook, and X earlier this month claimed that Lame had died in a car accident. Some of the posts even included photos of a wrecked vehicle, connecting it to Lame. The TikToker’s absence on his social media only added fuel to the fire.

A post that was widely circulated on X included a photo of Lame, with a text overlay that read, “The world is in shock: TikTok’s No. 1 star Khaby Lame dies in a tragic on-set accident, leaving behind one final gesture that brought millions to tears.”

Did Khaby Lame really meet with an accident?

The claims surfacing on social media are false and misleading, according to fact-checkers at Reuters and Snopes. No credible news outlets have reported such an accident, and neither has there been any statement from official representatives of the Internet personality.

The posts were in fact linked to clickbait pages trying to generate traffic or steal user data through phishing links. Lame is believed to be alive and well.

While the misleading posts date back to October 13, Lame shared a post on Instagram just four days ago, making it clear that he is fine.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Lame, born in Senegal and raised in Italy, gained popularity after losing his job during the pandemic in 2020. His funny TikTok videos focus on universal humour instead of words, leading to him earning over 160 million followers worldwide. Lame keeps his personal life quite private despite his immense popularity online.

According to BBC Trending, celebrity death hoaxes have become an extremely common trend in recent days. Scammers often make use of these hoaxes to attract clicks, and sometimes even to collect personal information.