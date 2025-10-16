Who is Marlena Velez? TikToker who bragged about stealing from Target arrested again

TikTok influencer Marlena Velez was arrested on October 12. The 23-year-old was “wanted” for violating her probation. Cape Coral Police spotted her on September 29 in a gray Kia Sorento. The authorities recognized her from her previous legal trouble. Who is Marlena Velez? Viral TikTok star who bragged about stealing from Target arrested again(Instagram/marlenavelez)

According to the New York Post, the influencer “sped away.” She was again spotted on October 12 in the same car. Although she tried to hide from the authorities, she was found “lying on the floor of the back seat.” Velez has been booked at the Lee County Jail. This is not the first time that the famous influencer has gotten into legal trouble.

Who is Marlena Velez?

Marlena Velez is a TikTok influencer. She is a mom of two who built a massive TikTok following with lifestyle and fashion videos. At just 23, @marenavelezz has more than 528K followers and 11.8 million likes. She mostly posts Get Ready With Me videos, family vlogs, and lifestyle-related content.

Velez made headlines last year after repeated arrests for stealing items from Target. Velez was arrested for petty theft after allegedly shoplifting 16 items worth $500 from a Target store on Oct. 30, 2024. She posted, and later deleted, a video showing herself selecting the items inside the store and loading them into her car, which ultimately led police to her.

More on Marlena Velez’s legal troubles

She was also caught using fake barcodes at Target and scanned items worth $225. As per Gulf Coast News, Velez pleaded for “no contest to petty theft” earlier and was sentenced to 2 years of probation, a 20-day work program, and was banned from all Target stores. Marlena was also accused of stealing a car in 2019 and shoplifting at a Cape Coral Walmart store in 2023.

