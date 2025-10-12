TikTok star Nara Smith welcomes fourth child with husband Lucky Blue Smith: ‘Welcome to the world little…’

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith’s family has grown again! The TikTok star, 24, and her model husband, 27, have welcomed their fourth baby, a girl. The couple shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post on October 11 Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith welcome their fourth child, a girl, sharing the news on Instagram.(@naraaziza/Instagram)

“She’s here! Welcome to the world little angel,” the couple wrote.

The proud parents did not share the baby’s name, birth date, or other details. However, they posted a touching video showing their family’s first moments together.

In the clip, Nara and Lucky are seen holding their newborn while their three older children cuddle up to meet their baby sister for the first time.

A growing family

Nara and Lucky are already parents to three young children with unique names: Rumble Honey, 4, Slim Easy, 3, and Whimsy Lou, 18 months.

With the arrival of their baby girl, the couple’s family has now grown to six members. The pair first announced they were expecting again in June, surprising fans because they had previously said they were done having more kids.

Sharing a sweet video on Instagram, they captioned it, “Our little surprise.” In the clip, Nara showed off her baby bump as the couple hugged outdoors with the words “Baby 4 Loading …” on the screen.

Unique baby name journey

In July, Nara shared a TikTok video revealing how hard it had become to choose another unique baby name. She joked about naming her baby “Moonbeam Ice Cream,” poking fun at comments she received about her bold name choices.

According to People magazine, she also listed several names she loved but decided not to use. For boys, the options included Moss, Goody, Sundae, Champ, Silk, and Dare.

For girls, she considered Twinkle, Velvet, Button, Willow Mirror, Merit, and Shimmer.

The fourth baby marks a special chapter for the Smith family. What started as a surprise pregnancy is now a blessing to their family. Fans have flooded the comment section with love on their Instagram handles, congratulating the couple.

