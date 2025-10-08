Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Tesla unveils cheaper versions of Model Y, Model 3: Unhappy fans ask Elon Musk to ‘do better’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 02:45 am IST

In a tweet, Tesla announced that ‘Model Y Standard’ and ‘Model 3 Standard’ are the company’s “most affordable vehicles”.

Tesla announced its ‘Model Y Standard’ and ‘Model 3 Standard’, labelling them as the company’s “most affordable vehicles.” While a few were impressed by the debut, these new variants failed to impress most fans, who argued they would rather use a second-hand premium version than buy a cheaper Tesla model. Some X users claimed that the company should have launched a new range of affordable cars instead of variants of existing models. A few also tagged the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, urging him to "do better".

Tesla tweeted about unveiling the ‘Model Y Standard’ and the ‘Model 3 Standard’. (AFP, X/@Tesla)
How did social media react?

An individual shared, “In 2020, Elon Musk promised a $25k EV and a deep EV lineup covering all segments. In the last 5 years, Tesla delivered the Cybertruck and a cheaper Model Y.”

Another argued, “Tesla doesn't have a model that addresses the low end of the market. For example, here in New Zealand, I can buy a BYD at half that price. Tesla didn't need a slightly cheaper Y; they needed a whole new smaller model.”

A third posted, “The ‘Standard’ release for Model 3/Y is Tesla’s iPhone 5C moment. Musk, you can do better.” A fourth wrote, “I’m starting to think Tesla never planned a $25k car. The Model 3 and Y Standard trims are just a clever way to make us stop yelling for cheaper Teslas while keeping prices high and profits intact.”

Tesla’s tweet on new variants:

In a post on X, the company shared, “Meet Model Y Standard & Model 3 Standard – our most affordable vehicles. Ultra-low cost of ownership, engineered for safety & comes with the best Tesla features you love.”

Features included in the new variants:

“What's included: Entertainment on a 15.4" center touchscreen (Tesla Theater w/ streaming platforms, Tesla Arcade w/ video games). Integrated Grok AI. Convenience + safety features (Sentry/Dog/Camp Mode, Trip Planner, Cabin Overheat Protection). Tesla app (Phone Key, Preconditioning, Sentry Live Camera View...). Heated first-row seats — dual-tone, w/ textile & vegan leather + a heated steering wheel. Access to 70,000+ Superchargers globally,” the X post added.

