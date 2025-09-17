Elon Musk replies to Indian business tycoon who bought Tesla Model Y in Mumbai

Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the Indian businessman who received the delivery of his brand new Tesla in Mumbai on Tuesday. Inox Group Executive Director Siddharth Jain became the first businessman to buy a Tesla in India after the electric automaker launched in the country in July this year. FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk responded to an Indian Tesla buyer(REUTERS)

Jain had taken to the social media platform X on Tuesday to share a picture with his Tesla Model Y. He also tagged Elon Musk in his post – and the world’s richest man has now responded.

What Siddharth Jain posted on X

In a post shared on X, Jain claimed he had taken delivery of India Inc’s first Tesla. He shared a picture that shows him posing with the car, a smile on his face.

Jain tagged Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, in his post. “This one’s for you @ElonMusk!!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st Tesla,” he wrote.

The Inox Group director added that he had been waiting for his own Tesla ever since 2017, when he visited the company’s factory in Fremont, California. “Dreams do come true,” Jain concluded.

Elon Musk’s response

Musk responded to Jain with a one-word reply that is characteristic of him. “Congrats,” wrote the CEO of Tesla.

Even this simple response has gone viral on X, racking up nearly 5 million views in a matter of hours.

“Finally a post from Elon about Tesla in India,” wrote one X user.

“How is the Indian Market doing for you?” another asked the billionaire.

“Setup a factory in India, so more people can afford your cars, thanks,” an X user requested Musk.

Tesla has received orders for just over 600 cars since launching sales in India in mid-July, a number that has fallen short of the company's own expectations, Bloomberg News reported in early September, citing people familiar with the matter.