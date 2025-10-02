Hyderabad man performs vahan pooja for Tesla, internet calls it 'Ultimate crash test certification'

In India, it is a common tradition to perform a ‘vahan pooja’ whenever a new vehicle is purchased. The owner usually drives the car to a temple or invites a priest to bless it with rituals such as breaking a coconut, applying vermillion (kumkum), and adorning the vehicle with garlands. The practice, believed to ensure safety and prosperity, has been followed for generations and continues to remain popular even in the age of electric and futuristic vehicles. Dr Praveen Koduru purchased a Tesla Model Y in Ultra Red. (X/@drpraveenkoduru)

This ritual was no different for Hyderabad-based X-user Dr Praveen Koduru, who recently purchased a Tesla Model Y in Ultra Red. Sharing pictures of the brand-new car decorated with garlands, Dr Koduru wrote, “No car, including Tesla, can get a five-star safety rating in Indian culture, unless a vahan pooja is done.”

The images show the gleaming Tesla parked outside a temple as the rituals were performed. Family members could be seen in festive attire, posing alongside the vehicle.

How did social media react?

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom said it perfectly captured India’s unique blend of tradition and modernity.

“Ha ha !! The car definitely looks even better in Indian aesthetics,” wrote one user. Another joked, “In India, vahan pooja is the ultimate crash test certification.”

A third user quipped, “Even Tesla is not safe without nimbu or mirchi,” while another said, “This is to garner havens protection, other claim is human ability to achieve protection- we are safe by belief and by trust .. so easy.”

Tesla made its much-anticipated entry into India in July this year. Dr Koduru, a laparoscopic surgeon, took delivery of his Model Y last week, calling it the first of its kind in Hyderabad. “Thrilled beyond words to finally get my hands on the new Tesla Model Y today. It’s the very first one zooming into Hyderabad! This tech-packed beast is a total dream come true. Huge shoutout to @elonmusk for engineering this absolute marvel! Can’t wait to hit the road!” he posted on Saturday.

All about Tesla Model Y in India

The Model Y is offered in two India-specific variants - the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with a 60kWh battery and the Long Range RWD with a 75kWh battery. Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh for the RWD and ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD, ex-showroom. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package can be added for an additional ₹6 lakh.