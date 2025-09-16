Inox Group’s Siddharth Jain receives ‘India Inc’s first Tesla’. His message to Elon Musk

Inox Group Executive Director Siddharth Jain is now the proud owner of a brand new Tesla Model Y. The Inox executive has become the first businessman to buy a Tesla in India after Elon Musk’s EV company launched in the country in July this year. Inox Group’s Siddharth Jain poses with his Tesla Model Y(X/@JainSiddharth_)

In a post shared on X, Jain claimed he had taken delivery of India Inc’s first Tesla. He shared a picture that shows him posing with the car, a smile on his face.

"India Inc" is a common shorthand used to describe the organised corporate sector of India. It refers to the community of Indian companies, industries and businesses operating in India.

A message for Elon Musk

In his post, Siddharth Jain tagged Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla. “This one’s for you @ElonMusk!!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st Tesla,” he wrote.

The Inox Group director added that he had been waiting for his own Tesla ever since 2017, when he visited the company’s factory in Fremont, California. “Dreams do come true,” Jain concluded.

Several people congratulated Jain in the comments section.

“What stands out for me isn’t the Tesla, it's that childlike grin. Tech is cool, but it's the personal milestones, a sense of fulfilment that are magical any age. Congrats,” wrote X user Shaurya Garg.

“Well done Siddharth and congrats! Beautiful Car!” another X user wrote.

Who bought India’s first Tesla?

Siddharth Jain may be the first from India Inc to receive a Tesla, but he is not the first person from India to buy one.

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik became the first customer in India to get the Model Y Tesla earlier this month, two months after the American electric vehicle (EV) maker opened its first showroom in Mumbai in July.

