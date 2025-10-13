Is Barron Trump really struggling at NYU? Donald Trump gives update as his youngest son tipped for top job at TikTok

Donald Trump denied reports that his son Barron is having difficulties at NYU. The revelation was made while playing golf with his granddaughter Kai. Barron Trump may be in the running for the top position at one of the world's largest social media companies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Barron, 19, recently relocated from Manhattan in order to attend school at NYU's campus in Washington, D.C. There were rumors that Barron was struggling to make friends at school shortly after the transfer.

However, Trump asserted that his son is performing well academically while playing golf with Barron's niece, Kai.

Trump offers quick update on Barron

“How's Barron doing at NYU?” Trump's granddaughter asked.

In response, Trump said, “Good, he's doing good. He's a good boy. He loves you.”

“He said, ‘Say hello to Kai, dad’,” the President said. “I said, ‘Why don't you come out and watch [them play golf]?’ he's so cute.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kaya Walker, the ex-president of NYU College Republicans, described Trump's youngest child as a "oddity" who "goes to class" and then “goes home.”

Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child, Kai, inquired her grandfather when Barron's returned to classes. The President replied that his son's schools begin on “Tuesday.”

Trump under fire for playing golf amid shutdown

On YouTube, the golfing video has received over 1.4 million views. The president was criticized by California Governor Gavin Newsom for playing sports during a government shutdown.

“He shut down YOUR government,” Newsom said in a post on X. “He increased the cost of YOUR health care.”

“He raised YOUR taxes, while cutting taxes for billionaires. Now he’s golfing.”

Trump's proposed changes to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies have caused a rift between Republicans and Democrats, and the shutdown is already in its second week.

Barron was described as "weird" and "awkward" by his peers earlier this month, according to The Daily Mail, with several claiming that he "doesn't talk."

Barron Trump to get top job at TikTok

Trump's youngest son, meanwhile, may be in the running for the top position at one of the world's largest social media companies.

Trump has "delivered on his promise to save TikTok," Jack Advent, who served as the president's social media coordinator during his campaign, told the Daily Mail.

“I'm hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok's board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” Advent said.