Barron Trump leaves Manhattan to attend NYU in Washington DC for fall: Report

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has moved from New York University’s main campus in Manhattan to its smaller Washington D.C. campus, People confirmed through sources. Barron Trump is reported to have shifted to NYU's DC campus for the fall semester.(AFP)

The move came after weeks of speculation over the 19-year-old’s whereabouts after he did not return to NYU’s Greenwich Village campus for the start of the fall semester in early September. Guards at the NY site confirmed he was not spotted on campus, which fueled questions on his sophomore year plans, the report added.

Barron Trump now close to the White House

Barron is now located at NYU’s DC branch, which is just blocks away from the White House. The program there is designed for undergraduates who want to engage deeply with politics, policy, journalism, and leadership, the report said. Unlike the bustling Manhattan campus that hosts over 29,000 undergraduates, the Washington site is home to only around 100 students.

A semester at the DC Campus costs about $32,811, with housing adding up to $9,513. It remains unclear where Barron is living during his time in Washington. However, Melania has previously said her son will always have a room waiting for him in the White House.

Rare public sightings

According to a USA Today report, Barron has remained out of the public eye for most of his college career. His last major public appearance came in January during Donald Trump’s inauguration. On his 19th birthday in March 2025, his father visited him at Trump Tower before returning to Florida.

Before turning 18, Barron was largely shielded from attention, in line with his mother’s desire for privacy. Though he showed some interest in his father’s politics during the 2024 election, he rarely appeared at campaign events.

Breaking family tradition

Barron chose NYU, breaking the family's established academic paths and history. Donald Trump and three of his older children attended and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, while Tiffany Trump attended Georgetown University, USA Today added. The family's only other connection to NYU is Jared Kushner (Ivanka Trump's husband), who graduated from NYU with dual degrees in business and law after his undergraduate education at Harvard.

FAQs:

Q1: Where is Barron Trump studying now?

He has transferred from NYU’s main Manhattan campus to its Washington, D.C. campus.

Q2: Why did Barron Trump switch campuses?

The reason has not been confirmed. The first lady’s office declined to comment.

Q3: How much does it cost to study at NYU’s D.C. campus?

Tuition for one semester is about $32,811, with housing costing roughly $9,513.