Barron Trump ‘missing’ from NYU campus this semester: Where is he?

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, was expected to return to New York University’s Stern School of Business on September 2 to begin his second year of college. But according to a People report, he never showed up on campus. Barron Trump did not show up to his first week of classes at NYU.(AP)

Campus security officers told the outlet that Barron has not been seen at NYU’s main Greenwich Village campus since classes started. One officer shared that he may be spending the semester at another NYU campus, though the university has not confirmed this information.

Possible transfer to another campus

NYU has campuses in Abu Dhabi, Shanghai and Brooklyn and study centers in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Stern also has an International Business Exchange Program with partner schools abroad, but it is usually for juniors and seniors, not sophomores like Trump.

Barron finished his freshman year at NYU in May 2025. He moved from Palm Beach, Florida, to Trump Tower in Manhattan last year so he could live close to campus instead of in the dorms.

How Barron Trump spent his summer

While many students spent the summer on vacation, sources told People that Barron Trump was busy working on business ideas. He reportedly traveled between Trump family properties, met with partners, and worked on tech projects and deals to set up his own company. The source added that Barron also spent plenty of time with his family.

Rumors about his dating life began earlier this year, when a student claimed he had a girlfriend at NYU, People reported. The story was never confirmed. Donald Trump mentioned in a 2023 podcast that Barron did not have a girlfriend.

Melania Trump’s close watch

Melania Trump, Barron’s mother, has always been protective of him as her only child. A People report said the First Lady is especially focused on helping him succeed in school and stay well-adjusted socially and mentally.

The university and the Trump family have not shared more details about Barron’s current semester.

