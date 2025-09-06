Blood moon 2025: Will lunar eclipse be visible in the US? Here's what we know

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, will be visible overnight Sunday, September 7, and the early hours of Monday, September 8. While people in Asia, Western Australia, and Europe will get to see it, many others can watch it online for free. The blood moon happens when Earth’s shadow fully covers the moon, making it look deep red or orange. (Photo by Izhar KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

According to Time and Date, nearly 77 per cent of the world’s population will be able to see the total phase of the eclipse. A blood moon happens when Earth’s shadow fully covers the moon, making it look deep red or orange.

Blood moon 2025: Key times around the world

The lunar eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 5:11 pm EDT (9:11 pm GMT) on Sept. 7. Totality, when the moon is fully inside Earth’s shadow, will last about 82 minutes, as per Space.com.

Here are some important viewing times:

London/Paris/Cape Town: 7:30 pm – 8:52 pm (September 7)

Istanbul/Cairo/Nairobi: 8:30 pm – 9:52 pm (September 7)

Mumbai: 11:00 pm (September 7) – 12:22 am (September 8)

Bangkok: 12:30 am – 1:52 am (September 8)

Beijing/Hong Kong/Perth: 1:30 am – 2:52 am (September 8)

Tokyo: 2:30 am – 3:52 am (September 8)

Sydney: 3:30 am – 4:52 am (September 8)

Viewers in Asia and Australia will have the best chance to see the moon high in the sky. In Europe and Africa, it will be visible near moonrise. Unfortunately, people in the Americas will miss out this time. According to USA Today, North America will have to wait until next year, on March 3, 2026, to witness the lunar phenomenon.

Blood Moon 2025: What’s so special about this eclipse?

During the eclipse, the moon will pass through Earth’s umbral shadow and turn red-orange. The shade will depend on Earth’s atmosphere and weather. Since this eclipse is just 2.7 days before the moon reaches perigee, when it is at its closest to Earth, the celestial body will also be slightly bigger than usual.

Astronomers say this eclipse is extra special because the moon will be deep in Earth’s shadow, so the red will be darker and richer than normal, Space.com reported.

Blood moon 2025: Where to watch for free

The blood moon can be viewed in the region of visibility with the naked eye. If you can’t see it in person, websites like The Virtual Telescope Project and Time and Date are offering free livestreams. So you can enjoy the blood moon from your own home.

FAQs

Q1: What is a total lunar eclipse?

A1: It happens when Earth’s shadow fully covers the moon, making it look red or orange.

Q2: Who can see the eclipse on September 7–8?

A2: People across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia will see it. People in the Americas will miss it.

Q3: How long will the total eclipse last?

A3: The total phase will last about 82 minutes.