Total lunar eclipse in India on 7 September: How to click best Chandra Grahan photos on your mobile
Total lunar eclipse in India: On 7–8 September 2025, India will witness a total lunar eclipse, known as the Blood Moon, with 82 minutes of totality.
On the night of 7–8 September 2025, skywatchers across India will witness a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the Blood Moon. During this rare event, the Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow, gradually taking on a deep red-orange glow that has fascinated astronomers and enthusiasts for centuries. The eclipse will feature 82 minutes of totality, offering an extended and visually striking display that can be safely observed with the naked eye. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses require no protective gear, making them accessible to everyone. Below is a complete guide on how to watch the Chandra Grahan safely and tips to enhance your viewing experience.
Chandra Grahan 2025: The 2025 Blood Moon will be visible as follows across India:
Eclipse begins: 9:58 PM IST, 7 September
Totality starts: 11:00 PM IST
Maximum eclipse: 11:42 PM IST
Totality ends: 12:22 AM IST
Eclipse ends: 1:26 AM IST, 8 September
The entire event will last approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes, with totality spanning 82 minutes. Observers across regions with visible Moon will experience each phase simultaneously.
Tips for photographing the lunar eclipse
Capturing the Blood Moon on camera or mobile requires planning and stability. Use a tripod to keep your device steady and reduce blur. For cameras, use manual settings with low ISO to minimise noise and adjust shutter speed to avoid overexposure. Mobile users can enable night mode or long exposure features, lock focus on the Moon, and use a stable surface or smartphone tripod. Burst mode or multiple shots are recommended to select the best frame. Zoom lenses or clip-on telephoto attachments can help fill the frame, while remote shutter releases or timers prevent camera shake.
Note that no protective gears are needed. Lunar eclipses can be watched directly without glasses or filters. Binoculars or telescopes are optional for additional details.
Chandra Grahan visibility across India:
North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur
