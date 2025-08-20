Lunar Eclipse in Pisces 2025: Illusions that may shatter under this September Full Moon, according to your zodiac sign

Lunar Eclipse in Pisces, September 7, 2025 This September brings a powerful celestial event, a Lunar Eclipse in Pisces. Unlike an ordinary Full Moon, this carries deep emotional, spiritual, and karmic energy. Pisces is a sign of sensitivity, intuition, and dissolving boundaries, so under this eclipse, hidden truths may surface and illusions may break. Lunar Eclipse in Pisces 2025: Illusions that may shatter under this September Full Moon(Freepik)

Endings during this time are not punishments; they are releases of what no longer serves you. It is about letting go of old baggage, false beliefs, or relationships that have run their course. The energy may feel raw and overwhelming, but it clears space for deeper healing and clarity.

ALSO READ: New Moon in Virgo 2025: How it may impact your life, according to your zodiac sign

Here’s how this eclipse may impact each zodiac sign:

Secrets, fears, or hidden patterns could come to light. You may feel called to retreat, reflect, and release what haunts you in silence. Trust your dreams and intuition; they are guiding you toward renewal.

A friendship, group, or long-term goal may no longer align with your path. This is not about loss but redirection. Release outdated connections and focus on communities that genuinely resonate with your heart.

Your career or public role faces a turning point. A title, responsibility, or ambition may shift or end, urging you to redefine success on your terms. Let go of what looks good but does not feel right.

A belief, a course of study, or even a travel plan may lose meaning. This is a chance to reframe your worldview and embrace a more authentic philosophy. What you leave behind was not meant to limit you.

Emotional or financial entanglements may surface. This eclipse asks you to confront trust, power, or vulnerability issues. Release old fears or debts and make space for deeper transformation.

Relationships come under the spotlight. You see connections more clearly, whether a major shift or a subtle realisation. Letting go of illusions will help you move forward with honesty.

ALSO READ: These 4 zodiac signs may find new opportunities soon, as per a tarot reader

Daily habits, work, or health routines may hit a breaking point. Burnout or imbalance can no longer be ignored. This is a call to prioritise healing over perfectionism.

Love, creativity, or joy may undergo a shift. A romantic or creative chapter could end, but this allows you to reconnect with what truly makes you happy, without illusions or expectations.

Home and family matters are highlighted. Old wounds, patterns, or attachments may be released, reshaping your emotional foundation. Though uncomfortable, this clears space for deep healing.

Conversations or beliefs may unravel. A truth could be revealed that changes how you think or communicate. Release outdated mental loops and trust your inner voice more than external noise.

Financial or self-worth matters take centre stage. This eclipse pushes you to redefine what value means to you. Release attachments tied to proving or performing, keep only what truly sustains you.

This eclipse is deeply personal for you. A role, identity, or version of yourself is ready to be shed. While emotional, it is also a rebirth. You are stepping into a clearer, more authentic expression of yourself.

ALSO READ: This zodiac sign needs to take calculated risks to move ahead, as per an astrologer

Disclaimer: Astrology is not a science and is based on a belief system. Readers are advised to consult a professional for in-depth readings.