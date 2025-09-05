Donald Trump tweets AI video of his face on Mount Rushmore, what other clips has he shared?

The four presidents on Mount Rushmore got a new companion in a viral AI video. As you may have guessed, it’s President Trump. MAGA fans have been demanding that the 47th US President be added alongside the iconic American presidents on the massive sculpture. There have been AI videos and pictures on social media showing Trump as the fifth inclusion, and this time, one such clip was tweeted by the US president himself, creating chatter on social media. Donald Trump shared an AI video of his face on Mount Rushmore. (X/@realDonaldTrump)

At the time of writing this report, Trump’s Mount Rushmore video had received over seven million views—and the numbers are only increasing. The video opens to show the faces of the four presidents on the mountain, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln, with Trump's face at the side.

Why these four presidents?

They were chosen for their contributions to the development of the USA. While George Washington was the country's first president who led the colonists in the American Revolutionary War and won independence from Great Britain, Thomas Jefferson, the third president, was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence.

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, led America during the country’s rapid economic growth as it entered the 20th Century. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, held the nation together during the Civil War.

Since being shared by Trump, this AI video has prompted chatter on social media. However, it is not the only one the president posted on X.

Dancing with Cracker Barrel mascot:

A day ago, he took a dig at the Cracker Barrel controversy. The video shows Donald Trump dancing to ‘YMCA’ with the company's mascot featured in its original logo.

The company faced fierce backlash for its plan for a new logo without the mascot. Following the criticism, the US restaurant chain scrapped its idea for the change.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," the company said in a social media post.

Sumo fighters:

The president shared an AI video of two sumo fighters, taking his X fans and followers by surprise. Sumo wrestling is a traditional Japanese sport.

Can Donald Trump’s face be on Mount Rushmore?

Though the fans want Trump’s face on the structure, experts say it is not possible. “It comes down to the geology, the engineering,” Paul Nelson, a retired engineer who was on the team that worked on the structure, told NBC News. Nelson added, “It just can’t be done.”