Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Check weather and game report for season’s first international game

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers in this season’s first international game, being held in Brazil on Friday (September 5), scheduled to start at 8 PM ET. As both sides’ first game of the regular season, every aspect of the venue, including prevailing weather conditions, holds importance for a healthy kick-off. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5 for their first game of the season. (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What to look out for in the kickoff

While there is a lot to look forward to in the rekindling of this long-term rivalry, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to top the list of players to look out for, given the heavy influence he holds over how the team plays this one.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, on the other hand, must make the best of his reunion with wide receiver Keenan Allen after the team got eliminated by the Houston Texans in last year’s AFC Wild Card championship. If the Chiefs were to win this round, it would mark their eighth straight win over the Chargers.

As per KCTV 5, the Chiefs currently have a 3.5-point lead over the Chargers to take this win home. Kansas City is -170 on the moneyline as the Chargers are +145. The over/under for the game is set at 46.5.

Weather forecast for Chargers vs Chiefs

Here’s the full weather report at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, as per the NFL Weather:

Kickoff (Cloudy)

61 °F (58 °F / 63 °F)

Feels Like: 58 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 25 %

Gusts: 15 mph

Cloud Cover: 96 %

Humidity: 87 %

Dew Point: 56 °F

Visibility: 6 m

Q2 (Cloudy)

61 °F (58 °F / 63 °F)

Feels Like: 58 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 25 %

Gusts: 15 mph

Cloud Cover: 96 %

Humidity: 87 %

Dew Point: 56 °F

Visibility: 9 m

Q3 (Cloudy)

61 °F (58 °F / 63 °F)

Feels Like: 58 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 25 %

Gusts: 15 mph

Cloud Cover: 96 %

Humidity: 87 %

Dew Point: 56 °F

Visibility: 9 m

Q4 (Cloudy)

61 °F (58 °F / 63 °F)

Feels Like: 58 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 25 %

Gusts: 14 mph

Cloud Cover: 96 %

Humidity: 87 %

Dew Point: 56 °F

Visibility: 9 m

Where to watch?

The stadium is an open arena with a capacity to host 49,205 attendees. As per YouTube’s agreement with the Chiefs, the game and subsequent press conferences will be available for exclusive streaming on YouTube. All games will also be available on NFL+.

Following this, eight games are scheduled to happen at 1 PM ET on Sunday (September 7).

