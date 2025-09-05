LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: When and where to watch Brazil game for free? Live streaming and channel details

The NFL 2025 regular season kicked off on Thursday (September 4) as the Dallas Cowboys lost 24-20 to reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Los Angeles Chargers are now preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in this season’s first international games, scheduled to be held in Brazil. NFL kickoff features Chiefs vs. Chargers in São Paulo, with multiple games scheduled for Sunday.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here are all the details on how to view the game:

When and where to watch Chargers vs Chiefs

The game will be held on Friday (September 5) at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil. Scheduled to start at 8 PM ET, the game will witness several popular figures like Taylor Swift in the audience and will be the highlight of Week 1.

“This time around, fans in São Paulo will be treated to an AFC West bout between two playoff teams from the season before as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off with early bragging rights on the line,” reads the official NFL website.

“Although Kansas City won both matchups last season on the way to capturing the division -- and owns a seven-game winning streak over Los Angeles -- only nine combined points separated the clubs head to head in 2024.”

How to stream Chargers vs Eagles?

As per YouTube’s agreement with the Chiefs, the game will exclusively stream on their platform. "We're thrilled to team up with YouTube as the presenting partner of our season kickoff campaign," said Chiefs President Mark Donovan, as per the official Chiefs website. “This partnership not only highlights the excitement of opening the season in Brazil but also allows us to connect with fans globally through a platform that's transforming how people experience live sports.”

All press conferences following the game will also be available to stream on YouTube. As per league guidelines, all games will be available to stream on NFL+.

Following this, eight games are scheduled to happen at 1 PM ET on Sunday (September 7).

(With contribution from Stuti Gupta)