Panthers-link in Micah Parsons trade; Insider reveals BTS details of Packers deal

The Dallas Cowboys’ decision to trade star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark caught many fans by surprise. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s recent revelation about the Carolina Panthers’ involvement in the trade added another layer to this unfolding mystery. Green Bay Packers acquired Micah Parsons in exchange for Kenny Clark.(AP)

Jeremy Fowler comments

"I know the Carolina Panthers inquired," Fowler said on 105.3 The Fan, as reported by Sports Illustrated. "They did not make a formal offer, but they did inquire. So they were in talks. And we heard some whispers from league circles that Micah had interest in certain teams. Green Bay was one. But a little bit of Baltimore, a little bit of Kansas City, Philadelphia. Some of those teams didn’t look into it really. There wasn’t a lot of momentum in some of those other teams.”

In Fowler’s view, the only trade possible between the Panthers and the Cowboys would have involved defensive tackle Derrick Brown as part of the deal. However, given the Panthers’ reluctance to trade a key defense player, the deal collapsed.

"But Carolina did look into it, and Dallas would've had reason to look into that because of Derrick Brown, star defensive tackle. They were looking for those types of players, interior d-linemen. So they made some sense, but Carolina ultimately didn't wanna move Brown and didn't move on that,” Fowler added.

Also Read: Jalen Carter to Nolan Smith Jr: Controversial fouls at Eagles vs Cowboys. Feat Dak Prescott and Miles Sanders

Parsons' Packers contract

Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $47 million per year. The deal includes $136 million in guarantees, with $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and a $44 million signing bonus. He will earn $62 million in the first year, $100 million over two years, and $141 million over three. With incentives, the full contract could be worth up to $210 million over five years, keeping him with the Packers through 2029.